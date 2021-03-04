Truist Securiti Weighs in on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.56) EPS.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,627,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 2,152,273 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 1,570,544 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,062,000 after buying an additional 891,466 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.