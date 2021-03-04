Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vericel Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Vericel in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

VCEL stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4,210,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.