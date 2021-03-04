Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $53.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

TCNNF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

