TrumpCoin Hits One Day Volume of $100.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $193,391.26 and approximately $100.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00313698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001949 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011546 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

