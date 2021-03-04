Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 6.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.32 and last traded at $86.03. Approximately 693,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 429,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Get Trupanion alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,118.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,542 shares of company stock worth $17,584,107 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $2,741,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $2,538,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Trupanion by 461.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $143,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.