TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $359.39 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One TrustSwap token can now be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00009038 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $359.39 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.63 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00078129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00084274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.00495116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053545 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,507,959 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

