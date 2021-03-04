TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.17 or 0.00008848 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $335.53 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.13 or 0.00467367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00069962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00077752 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00050842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.75 or 0.00455932 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,515,103 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

