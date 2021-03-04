TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,743 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.53% of TTEC worth $52,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in TTEC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.