Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give TC Energy (TSE:TRP) a C$62.00 Price Target

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$62.00 price target from equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded TC Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.80.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.70. TC Energy has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$74.06.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$470,193.40.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

