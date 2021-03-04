Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.01

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.01 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 46.85 ($0.61). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 46.28 ($0.60), with a volume of 20,869,672 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 27.88 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.01. The firm has a market cap of £656.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

