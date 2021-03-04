Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Trading Up 2.4%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 3,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

