Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $36.95

Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.95 ($0.48), but opened at GBX 35.10 ($0.46). Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.46), with a volume of 29,430 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.82. The company has a market capitalization of £44.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.