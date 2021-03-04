Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,567 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 919.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 859,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 774,890 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,035,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 143,786 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

