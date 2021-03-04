Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Shares Down 2.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 42,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 52,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

