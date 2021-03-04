Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Shares of TPTX opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

