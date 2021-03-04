Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

NYSE:TRQ traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,908. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

