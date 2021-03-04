TurtleCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.30 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,801,290,422 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

