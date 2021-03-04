TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $2.74 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $1.32 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 95,749,846,722 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

