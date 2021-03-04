Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after buying an additional 391,313 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Twitter by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

