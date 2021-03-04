Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

TWTR stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 517,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,088. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

