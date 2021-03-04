TwoKeyEconomy Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

