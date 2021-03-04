Tyman plc Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TYMN opened at GBX 344.50 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.07. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tyman from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Nicky Hartery purchased 100,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

