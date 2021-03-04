Typerium Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. Typerium has a market capitalization of $716,312.51 and approximately $19.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Typerium token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00770329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00060860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

TYPE is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

