U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.68. 3,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,410. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.