U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE:USPH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.68. 3,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.96. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.