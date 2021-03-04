U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 5.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.89. 1,525,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,320,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

