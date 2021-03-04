U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,029.97 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
