U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,029.97 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

