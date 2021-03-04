Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

