Ubiq Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $20,714.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,546.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.63 or 0.03169369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.94 or 0.00372709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.57 or 0.01045536 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00445136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00373661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00249315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00022689 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

