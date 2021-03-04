Ubisoft Entertainment’s (UBSFY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. 56,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,910. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -815.75 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

