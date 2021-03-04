UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 192,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,825. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,933,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 848,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 249,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.