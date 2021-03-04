UBS Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.97 ($32.90).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €29.13 ($34.27). 1,143,982 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.54 and its 200 day moving average is €25.02.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

