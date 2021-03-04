UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.25 ($122.65).

KBX stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €105.72 ($124.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,213 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €109.99 and its 200-day moving average is €106.38.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

