UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

AUCOY stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

