UBS Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV)

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.41 ($36.95).

EPA:VIV traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €29.25 ($34.41). The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.53. Vivendi SA has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

