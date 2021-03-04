UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and $89,911.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,286,424,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,607,717,212 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

