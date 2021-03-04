UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0176

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $622,005.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

