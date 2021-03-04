Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $334.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.93. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $343.17.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.54.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.