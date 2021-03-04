Ultiledger Price Hits $0.0129 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $30.59 million and approximately $135,394.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

