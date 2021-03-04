Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.01 and last traded at $43.64. 689,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 526,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.