Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.46

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $7.03. Ultralife shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 94,599 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 177,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

