UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers Sells 721 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.
