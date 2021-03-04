UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers Sells 721 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 288,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.