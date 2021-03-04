Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

