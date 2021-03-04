Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.80 Million

Brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report $168.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $170.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $490.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unifi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.