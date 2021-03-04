Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $107.58 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for about $31.67 or 0.00065801 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $107.58 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00300647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.62 or 0.02124571 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

