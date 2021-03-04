UniLend Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00005347 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $35.29 million and $7.45 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.