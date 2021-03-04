Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after acquiring an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

