Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.59) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 traded down €0.76 ($0.89) during trading on Thursday, reaching €29.20 ($34.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.21. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €31.28 ($36.80).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.