Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.86 ($31.60).

ETR UN01 traded down €0.76 ($0.89) on Thursday, reaching €29.20 ($34.35). The stock had a trading volume of 250,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.21. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 168.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

