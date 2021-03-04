uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.25

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 6910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $8,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

